Woman arrested at Castaway Cove after pulling knife out on man, threatens him

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman at Castaway Cove Water Park Monday evening after she allegedly pulled a knife and made threats.



45-year-old Laura Turner is charged with aggravated assault.



When officers arrived they said Turner was standing beside a vehicle in the parking lot and had a folding knife clipped to her waistband. They had her put her hands on her head so she could be searched and said she began shouting and tried to turn away.



Officers said they later found another knife inside one of her boots.



The victim told police he was trying to get his broken down vehicle onto a trailer to tow it away when Turner came up and told him it was her vehicle and to give it to her.



He said he told her to leave and she pulled a silver knife from a boot and held it toward him and said she was a gang member and was going to kill him.



He said he retreated while another person called the police.



Turner has a previous arrest and conviction in 2016 for possession of a prohibited weapon.



She was arrested on Van Buren after officers stopped her in an alley and found a knife and brass knuckles in her pocket.