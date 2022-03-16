WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman who has been arrested while doing a lap dance at a strip club, drunk in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her four kids in the car, and under a van which ran over her legs in a Walmart parking lot, is back in jail after admitting to using alcohol and meth shortly before she was to be sentenced for the DWI.

Instead of being out on bond until sentencing, Kay Lynn Martin is now in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Besides her earlier arrests and convictions, Martin was arrested in January in Burkburnett for assault of a man at a home on Avenue B, and she told police she could not remember what happened. Police said they could smell alcohol on her breath.

Martin was to be sentenced on March 21 for the DWI, but she signed an affidavit admitting to snorting meth and drinking alcohol on March 8, the day after she signed a plea deal and agreement to be sentenced March 21 to one year in state jail.

Also, prosecutors filing for her to have her bond revoked said she did not report to the probation office by the deadline after being released from jail awaiting sentencing.

The DWI charge was in February 2020. Burkburnett police were called about a reckless driver on I-44, and the witness followed the truck to the McDonald’s drive-thru line.

An officer observed the pickup in line, with several children inside, jerking up to the window. He told her to pull out of the line into the parking lot and said she had difficulty driving it out, so he told her to keep the truck in line and to get out.

He said he immediately smelled alcohol, and her speech was slurred. He said she admitted to drinking two “big beers.”

She agreed to perform a field sobriety test, and the officer said she asked to perform the walking portions in her bare feet because she had high heels on. Even in bare feet, the officer said she was unsteady, and he had to grab her to prevent her from falling.

He eventually stopped the test to prevent her from injuring herself.

Inside the pickup the officer found four children, ages 9 to 16.

Martin has 16 arrests from 2008 to 2022. Her 23 convictions include 8 drug-related charges, assault of officers, resisting arrest, burglary, evading arrest and prohibited weapons (brass knuckles).

In 2017, she was charged with two counts of assault of an officer, resisting arrest and three drug possession charges and later was sentenced to two years in prison.

Police officers went to the Bombshells Club on North Scott where Martin worked to serve two warrants on her. An officer tried to take her into custody in the act of doing a lap dance and took her arm. He said she ripped her arm free and cursed and told him she wasn’t going anywhere.

The officer said she kept trying to pull away and bit him in the arm. Officers said she continued to fight and yell and finally they wrestled her to the floor, where they said Martin kicked another officer.

Before that arrest, she was arrested at a Walmart where she had been banned. Officers said she ran out of the store and slipped out of her coat when they tried to grab her, then hid under a van in the parking lot.

The van drove away, running over her leg. Officers said she claimed they had her mistaken for her twin sister who was always getting into trouble.