Woman arrested for allegedly stealing from Petrolia HS Band Booster Club

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Petrolia woman was charged with theft of property on Wednesday after allegedly embezzling over $3,000 from the Petrolia High School Band.

Chantil Rose Fox, 46, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing from the Petrolia High School Band Booster Club

On Nov. 20, the President of the Petrolia High School Band Booster Club came to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to report that approximately $3,320 had been embezzled from the club’s bank account at First Capital Bank of Texas in Byers.

The complainant provided a written statement, as well as documentation showing that Fox had made unauthorized cash withdraws from the Club’s checking account from June 2019 to Oct. 2019.

The club president also produced a copy of the Aug. 2019 bank statement, provided by Fox, as well as a copy of the same statement provided by First Capital Bank.

There appeared to be obvious manipulation of the statement provided by Fox, in an attempt to hide a $1,800 direct transfer of funds.

The Club president further provided copies of correspondence between herself and Fox, in which Fox admitted to taking the money.

On Tuesday, an investigator with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Fox.

“What I done was wrong. And I knew when I done it,” Fox said.

Fox admitted to unlawfully appropriating $2,850.00 without the Club’s effective consent.

Justice of the Peace John Swenson set Fox’s bond at $25,000.

Fox is out on bond.

This offense is enhanced to a 3rd Degree Felony because the owner of the property appropriated was at the time of the offense a nonprofit organization.