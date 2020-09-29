Woman arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence five days after theft arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with two dozen arrests since 2013 was arrested two more times in five days time.

Brittany Lee Kuter, 32, was arrested Wednesday, September 23 for the alleged theft of an ear wax cleaning kit and released the following day.

Kuter was again arrested Monday, September 28 for tampering with evidence, and released Tuesday.

In Kuter’s most recent arrest, Burkburnett Police called for assistance from the District Attorney’s Drug Enforcement Division with a narcotics investigation on Tidal Street where it was believed an infant was exposed to drugs.

D.E.D. officers said when they arrived, Kuter said it was her mother’s house and they would need consent from her mother to search it.

Officers said they saw an infant inside crawling toward the door.

Officers said Kuter took them to her mother and on the way told them she had a drug stash box with a syringe and spoon inside.

Officers obtained consent to search, and said Kuter then asked them if she could go in the bathroom to put a tampon in.

An officer told her to wait outside until he could search the bathroom and that Kuter began crying but had no tears.

The officer escorted Kuter out and went to get gloves from his car.

The officer said he returned to find Kuter had left, only to discover her inside. She told him she came in to put in a tampon.

The officer said he escorted Kuter out again and said a search turned up a syringe, spoon and a cotton ball under a pillow in her mother’s bedroom.

When the officer later found the drug stash box, he said it was empty.

On the way to jail, an officer said Kuter admitted to taking the items from the box and hiding them under the pillow.

Brittany Lee Kuter mugshot from 9/23 arrest

Brittany Lee Kuter mugshot from 9/28 arrest

A few days before this arrest, Kuter was arrested at United Supermarket on Iowa Park Road after employees stopped her and said they found a stolen earwax kit in her purse.

In past seven years, Kuter has been arrested for several alleged thefts.

in 2016 Kuter was charged with stealing credit card information from an elderly woman she worked for and making purchases at the mall.

Kuter received five years probation for that case.

Kuter was also arrested in 2016 for allegedly stealing boy’s underwear from Dollar General, and for allegedly stealing tools from a man who let her stay at his house.

In 2017 Kuter was arrested for allegedly stealing property from her sister.

Kuter has 12 arrests for theft or burglary, five involving drugs, and six for violation of parole or probation.