WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed on $25,000 bond for allegedly attempting to rob a gas station on Central Freeway Friday night.

Aaliyah Turner is charged with robbery at the Yanira Mart at 1135 Central Freeway according to an affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

When police arrived to the robbery call about 9:30 p.m. the clerk was outside, pointing to the suspect in front of him.

He told officers Turner came in the store and told him to “give me all your money now!”

When he declined to give her the money, he said Turner began throwing everything within her reach at him, then they got into a physical confrontation with Turner punching him in the face with her fist multiple times.

He said he finally dragged her out of the store onto the parking lot.

Officers say Turner admitted to trying to rob and fighting the clerk, saying “I didn’t mean to, but told him I was robbing him.”

The clerk told police he never saw a weapon during the confrontation.