Woman arrested for hindering police serving arrest warrant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls woman arrested for murder in 2010 is now charged with hindering the arrest of a man wanted for parole violation.

Brittany Wetzel was released from jail December 31 after posting a $50,000 bond.

On December 27, members of the Gang Task Force served a warrant for Michael Oliver Smith on Roberts Avenue after conducting surveillance for several days.

When Wetzel pulled into the driveway, they attempted to talk to her but said she went in the house and locked the door. They said she refused to open the door, so they kicked it in.

Once inside, they said she misidentified Smith as another man, but he was later identified as Smith at the jail.

Officers said Wetzel asked why they had been harassing her at work and said that Smith had moved out four weeks ago, and they were no longer a couple. They said she was very upset that the man was being arrested and asked if they could just pay his warrants.

After Smith was identified and booked, an officer monitoring jail calls said Smith called Wetzel, and she asked if he thought police would come and arrest her for lying, and they talked about leaving town.

Wetzel was booked on Thursday, December 30.

Smith’s arrests include three for attempted murder.

Wetzel was charged with murder in 2010 after she ran over her boyfriend with her car at 9th and Harrison. The jury found her guilty of manslaughter instead, and she was sentenced to eight years in prison.