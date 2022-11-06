WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people.

According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11.

Moreno and her 11 passengers were identified. The deputy noticed Moreno appeared to be nervous and over-reactive. She told the deputy she was coming from Kansas and headed to Arlington, Texas to visit family for a few hours before driving back.

When asked about her passengers, Moreno told the deputy one of them was a good friend and said she was giving the others a ride.

The passengers said they did not know Moreno other than she was taking them to an unknown location.

Moreno admitted she was transporting her passengers to the Dallas-Arlington area and said she was being paid $350 per passenger. She said she had never done this before and needed the money to pay bills.

She was arrested and charged with Human Smuggling. Her bond was set at $100,000. The passengers were placed on Border Patrol Detainers by the US Department of Homeland Security.