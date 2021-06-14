Woman arrested for second time in 3 weeks for waving, pointing handgun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the second time in three weeks, a Wichita Falls woman is arrested for allegedly waving or pointing a gun at people.

Samantha Carrillo was booked into jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday night, police responded to Tulsa and Smith Streets when a woman reported Carrillo pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

She said Carrillo was leaving the scene and the victim was following her.

Officer found the two vehicles stopped on Martin Luther King Boulevard and ordered Carrillo to turn off her vehicle and get out and they put her into custody.

The victim showed officers video on her phone of Carrillo standing on Smith Street and holding a black handgun.

Police reported the video shows a black male trying to separate the women, and Carrillo pointing the gun at the victim. The victim said she heard the gun click but nothing happened.

She said Carrillo rammed her vehicle with her SUV and drove away.

Officers said Carrillo spoke to them voluntarily and said the gun was a bb gun she pulled in self-defense and that the victim took it from her. The victim said Carrillo had given it to someone else, and officers could not locate it.

In May, Carrillo was arrested after police say she pulled a gun and waved it at the Zoom Zoom on MLK Boulevard.

When officers arrived they say Carrillo fled the parking lot in a Kia, made a u-turn on MLK Boulevard, and then stopped in a driveway on Paradise.

An officer held her at gunpoint and ordered her out, but said she stayed in the car and lit a cigarette, and said she had anxiety.

After more commands to exit the car, officers say she finally opened the door and an officer pulled her out. They say she resisted having handcuffs put on, so they took her to the ground, where she continued to resist until officers got the cuffs on.

Police say a handgun was found under the driver’s seat.

She was charged with evading and resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and two outstanding burglary charges.