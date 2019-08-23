Woman sentenced in forgery case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said tried to use play money to buy a shirt at a Walmart has been sentenced on another unrelated forgery charge.

Amber Dawn Rogers was arrested in June of 2018 when police said a $1,000 forged check fell to the ground as police checked her out for intoxication.

The check was made out to herself and she said it was for maid services at a house but she couldn’t say where the house was.

She had pleaded guilty to forgery and sentenced to 12 months.

She has arrested again last October when employees at Walmart on Lawrence Rd. said she tried to pay for a shirt with a $100 bill that was marked play money.

Officers said they located Rogers at Sam’s Club and she told them she’d tried to use cash to buy a shirt but was denied.

When asked to show them the bill, they said she showed them the bill marked play money.