Woman arrested in unemployment fraud scheme, held on $100,000 bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with a long record of I.D. theft and fraud arrests, is back in jail, this time on a $100,000 bond after an investigation leads to her reported admission of using in excess of 50 pieces of stolen I.D. information to file for fraudulent unemployment claims.

According to an affidavit, Amanda Webb, 48, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of identifying information issued in August and served on Monday, Oct. 4, by the WFPD Tactical Unit.

Wichita County Jail booking

Justice of the Peace James Hughes set the $100,000 bond.

Police said Webb gave a recorded admission of her scheme and allowed a search of her home on Vernon Avenue.

Officers said they recovered “well over” 50 pieces of victim information in the home. They said the volume of the information and how it was organized showed the intent was to commit fraud. They said victim information was compiled on spreadsheets with names, social security numbers, addresses, credit reports, and more.

Arrest and conviction records show Webb committed thefts and burglaries to obtain victim information. Webb has six other pending cases of vehicle burglaries and thefts.

An analysis of her phone after an arrest for a vehicle burglary in April revealed information including social security numbers, dates of birth, bank routing and account numbers, and credit card numbers of numerous victims.

In another pending case, a victim told police she was at Webb’s residence when the victim fell asleep. She said when she woke up she found text messages from the bank alerting her that someone was using her credit card.

She went to look for the card in her car and noticed it had been moved from where she had left it, and that a car window had been forced open.

Police obtained video from one store where the card had been used and the victim identified Webb as the user.