Woman arrested twice in two days for allegedly headbutting her brother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was released from jail Monday, June 22, for allegedly head butting her brother, was arrested the next day, Tuesday, June 23, for the same charge.

Police said Amanda Morrow, 36, was arrested June 17 on Glencoe Circle after her brother said she came to his house and became aggressive and headbutted him in the nose.

She got out of jail Monday and on Tuesday night an officer was sent back to the home and heard shouting from inside.

He said the brother said Morrow came back and got in an argument and began punching a heater, then headbutted him in the nose again.

Morrow also was arrested last June for family violence.