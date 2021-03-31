Woman attacks cousin with large can of soup

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman wanted for an attack with a large soup can at a United Supermarket last month has been charged.

The description of the suspect in the assault listed her as a black female about 5-foot3 and weighing 300 pounds.

Alize Greer has now posted bond and been released on a charge of assault causing bodily injury at the United on Old Iowa Park Road.

Witnesses said the victim was ordering at the deli counter when a female came up behind her and began hitting her in the head repeatedly with a 19-ounce can of soup and when employees and witnesses tried to stop it, began using her fists to hit the woman.

They said the attack was unprovoked and after the assault, the woman got in a silver SUV and fled the scene.

The victim said she never saw her attacker, but when she heard the witness descriptions of the woman and the SUV, the victim said it sounded like her cousin Alize with whom she had been feuding for about a year.

Witnesses also said when the soup can assault began, the attacker yelled

“This is for my cousin!”

Police said they also saw social media conversations from Greer where she admitted to assaulting the woman at United and have surveillance video of the attack.

Police said they found the soup can at the scene and it was dented on one side.