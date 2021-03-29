Woman back in jail after police say she stuffed adult items into underwear

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 36-year-old Wichita Falls woman with 30 arrests told police she is not going back to jail because she just got out.

Shastevia Cook was arrested just after 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Supercuts on Kemp after a search for a woman who shoplifted adult items from the Adam and Eve store on Wayne.

An employee called WFPD and said a woman stole three items and ran away.

Police said surveillance video showed Cook took three vibrators off the shelves and put one in her purse and two into her underwear, then left.

The manager said he pursued her and took one of the items away from her and she

walked off.

While police were searching the area, they said a call came in from Supercuts about a woman who was acting erratically.

An officer said when he got there, she started waving her arms and tried to walk away.

The officer said he got one handcuff on her and she pulled away and began struggling and they both went to the ground.

Cook then put her free arm behind her back and officers finally got it free and handcuffed her.

During the struggle, officers said she kept yelling “I’m not going back to jail, I just got out!”

Jail records show Cook was released 10 days prior to the incident with two theft charges and a drug charge.

One theft charge states she walked out of Dirt Cheap on Southwest Parkway with a large pile of clothes worth $665.

The manager said he followed her to a car where she put the clothing in and then took it all out and threw it on the ground when more employees arrived.

When police arrived, they said Cook was yelling “I’m not going to jail for something I didn’t do!”

Cook has previous convictions for theft and her 30 arrests in Wichita County include eight for theft, five for prostitution, and also arrests for aggravated robbery, assault and child endangerment.