Woman banned from all Walmarts arrested at Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who apparently can not stay away from Walmart despite a ban from going in all Walmart locations has been arrested again, in the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

Ami Lea Harris is charged with theft and criminal trespass with $5,500 bonds.

Her most recent arrest was on Tuesday just after midnight at the Walmart on Lawrence road.

Police said the manager called the police and said he spotted Harris whom she knew was barred from all Walmarts in 2012.

She said Harris was seen on security cameras placing unpurchased items into her cart as she was scanning other items, and then left the register and was detained.

Officers said she had almost $200 of unpaid merchandise.

Jail records show Harris has been arrested six times this year, four of them for trespass or theft in Walmart.

Last March she was charged with several others for, quoting from her arrest affidavit: “attempting to steal all night at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.”

They said they found 14 items with price tags on them in Harris’ purse and when asked for a receipt the officer said Harris couldn’t show one.

Her first arrest in 2011 occurred when an officer working security at Dillard’s said he found items in her purse from four stores in the mall he said Harris admitted stealing.

She also had arrests for trespass or theft in 2013, 2016, and several in 2019.