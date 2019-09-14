Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — One woman is arrested after Lawton police officers said she hit a pedestrian and several vehicles with her car.

About 2:40 a.m. Lawton police officers were called to the 7700 block of SW Lee Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were told Melissa Parish, 52, struck one person and several vehicles in the parking lot of scooters.

The pedestrian whom parish hit tried to disable Parish’s vehicle by shooting at it, but that didn’t stop her.

Parish was able to leave the parking lot but traveled a short distance trying to escape as she finally stopped and police arrested her.

The person hit went to a nearby hospital on their own for non-life threatening injuries.

Parish is charged with leaving the scene of an accident eluding police and assault with a dangerous weapon.