Woman booked in jail after hospitalized for taking tramadol following chase with trooper

IOWA PARK — An Idaho woman is booked into jail after release from the hospital after a Department of Public Safety trooper said she led him on a chase before getting stuck in the mud and taking more than 20 50 milligram pills of the pain medication, tramadol.

Sarah Elizabeth McDaniel is charged with evading arrest.

The trooper responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on a road north of Iowa Park. He said he located the car stopped on the road and pulled behind it. He asked the driver to get out several times and said she did not respond, then the engine started, and she drove off southbound on FM 1814 at about 80 mph.

The trooper pursued the car to the end of FM 1814, and after driving through two private properties, says it got stuck in the mud. He had to pull the driver out of the car to make the arrest.

McDaniel was taken to the hospital and was admitted for treatment of an overdose of between 20 to 25 tramadol pills.