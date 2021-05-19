Woman busted for prostitution in undercover human trafficking investigation

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — An undercover and sting investigation into human trafficking in Wichita Falls put at least one woman behind bars.

Raven Standifer bonded out Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the same day she was booked on a prostitution charge.

Raven Standifer Wichita County Jail booking

The investigation got underway last November when a WFPD officer began multiple searches of suspected prostitutes on a law enforcement sex ad database.

He found multiple ads for sex posted on a site called Skipthegames.com.

He then made contact with numerous suspected prostitutes by phone to arrange meetings. The officer also found 63 escort ads posted for Standifer and made contact by text messages.

An undercover officer was given money that had been photocopied and the officer went to a hotel on Northwest Freeway to meet Standifer.

When he arrived in front of a designated room, he said Standifer got in his truck and the discussion of payment for sex was recorded.

Police said when she was given the agreed upon payment, Standifer was arrested.