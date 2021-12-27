Woman carrying red stocking arrested for mail theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Reports of a woman carrying a red stocking looking in residents mailboxes leads to the arrest of a woman on mail theft charges on Christmas Eve.

According to records, Amber Kidwell, 35, was booked into Wichita County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Wichita County Jail

Police were dispatched to Williams and Tulsa to check on a suspicious female.

An officer spotted a woman in a dark hoodie and black pants carrying a red stocking in 700 block of Williams.

When asked what she was carrying she said it was her friend’s mail and she handed the officer three envelopes, which were addressed to a woman who lived on Williams. That woman told officers she did not give Kidwell permission to have her mail.

Police also found a witness who reported seeing Kidwell take the mail from the mailbox and walking up and down the street looking inside vehicles.

Kidwell was also arrested Nov. 24 for trespassing on the front porch of a home on 8th Street.

An officer who responded said he told Kidwell to get off the porch, she refused and he put her in handcuffs and arrested her.

She was arrested in July 2020 when residents told police she walked into their home and the year before that, she was arrested after police say she emptied all the trash from a dumpster and was tased when she tried to run away.

Officers say she told them she didn’t have time to get in the patrol car because it was her birthday.