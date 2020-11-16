Woman charged after 3-year-old girl allegedly left in daycare vehicle almost 3 hours

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman has been charged in connection to an incident in August in which a three-year-old girl was left in a daycare vehicle with windows rolled up and temperature estimated at close to 130 degrees.

Jessie Dale Granjeno was booked into jail Friday on a charge of child abandonment and endangerment.

A recorded interview with Granjeno by an investigator with the Texas Department of Protective Services was sent to Iowa Park Police on August 31.

Investigators said Granjeno said she had driven seven children from one building at Itty Bitty Childcare on West Highway to the other building across the street.

They said Granjeno said she did not follow the protocol as she normally does of walking through the bus, then counting the kids as they got off.

Almost three hours later, an employee who had just come on her shift asked Granjeno where the three-year-old was.

Investigators said Granjeno told her she was present, then realized she wasn’t, and she went to the vehicle to check and found her inside.

She stated the girl was crying and had urinated on herself, was a little sweaty, and her cheeks were a little red.

It also stated Granjeno said she did not notify her supervisor of the incident until more than two hours later and never contacted first responders to check the girl.

The investigator’s report stated the windows were rolled up and the temperature inside was estimated at 127 degrees.