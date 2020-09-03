Woman charged after allegedly damaging ex-boyfriends truck following bad breakup

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said a bad breakup lead to a spurned lover taking revenge and anger out on her former boyfriend’s pickup.

Catharine Venzor is charged with criminal mischief.

Venzor was booked into Wichita County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day after posting bond.

A warrant was issued for Venzor in January 2019, who was considered at large until being booked into jail Wednesday.

In November 2018, police said they went to North Tenth Street to check on damage to a Chevy pickup truck.

The owner told them Venzor had caused the damage in retaliation after a bad breakup.

The owner said he parked his truck in the alley and went to a store.

According to police, the owner said he got a text from Venzor that she was at his truck, saying, “you will see the surprise I left you.”

The owner said he returned to find damage to the truck with damage estimated at over $1,500, including a hole cut in the seat and an expensive cowboy hat crushed and thrown on the ground.

Venzor also had two assault charges filed around the same time.

One charge alleges the victim told police he had broken up with Venzor two months prior and she got ill and requested a ride to the hospital.

The victim said Venzor claimed she was pregnant, but he thought she was lying about it.

The victim told police he took Venzor to the hospital and stayed with her until she was released, and she began arguing about the breakup on the way back to her house.

The victim said Venzor got out of his car, walked to his window and hit him multiple times with her fist.

Police said the victim’s daughter who was in the back seat yelled at Venzor to stop hitting her dad but she kept hitting him until police were called.

Last year police learned the daughter had also recorded part of the assault, and it confirmed the victim’s account.