Woman charged after allegedly throwing rage fits when COVID-19 restrictions prevent her getting meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed for assault-family violence with bodily injury after allegedly going into fits of rage because restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic were preventing her from getting meth from her dealer.

Heather Lea Hernandez, 38, is charged with assault family violence causing bodily injury.

At last check, she was released Monday, April 20 after posting a $1,500 bond.

On Sunday, April 19, police went to the 100 block of North Glencoe Circle to check a disturbance.

Authorities said they made contact with a man and his son through a bedroom window, where they said they, as well as the couple’s six-year-old daughter, were hiding from Hernandez.

Officers entered the home and found the three, as well as Hernandez in a separate room.

The man told officers that Hernandez had been doing meth but had been unable to get with her dealer recently because of the current restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said the man said he believed Hernandez was coming down from the drugs and that the last two days have been difficult because of her fits of rage.

According to police, the man said the day before, she had been kicking at their dogs and when they tried to get her to stop, she tried to fight her son.

Officers said the man said he then tried to protect his son, when Hernandez began hitting and scratching him.

Police said the man told them she blew up again the next day while he was working at his computer and threw a glass at him.

The man told police she took their daughter out of the room and the dogs began barking, when Hernandez punched her son in the jaw and told him not to talk to her.

Officer said the man and his son did not want to press charges, but just wanted Hernandez to get help.

Hernandez, 2011 arrest

Hernandez, 2014 arrest

A records check on Hernandez show two prior arrests for assault-family violence, one in 2011 and one in 2014.