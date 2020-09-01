Woman charged after breaking into father’s home

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— A 20-year-old woman from Kamay is sentenced Tuesday for breaking into her father’s home in Burkburnett.

Camille Mathews pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to burglary of a habitation and received three years probation.

Mathews was arrested in June of 2019 after Burkburnett police said the owner came home and found the back door of his home on Aztec Drive forced open and his gun safe was open.

He said only he, his wife, and daughter knew the combination to the safe.

Five guns and a debit card were reported stolen.