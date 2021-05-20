Woman charged after chasing man with a steak knife

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An argument over cheating is what police say caused a woman to chase a man with a steak knife.

49-year-old Melinda Puente was arrested this morning after police were called to a disturbance involving a knife.

Wichita County jail booking

When officers arrived they said a 47-year-old male told them that Puente was chasing him around with a silver steak knife after confronting her about cheating on him.

The victim told police that she started pushing and slapping him so he pushed her to get away.

When that happened, the victim said she pulled a knife from her bag.

Police say when they arrived, they saw Puente with a knife pointed at the victim, who was never cut, but said he was afraid for his life.

Puente is charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.