WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman faces several charges after police said she fought with them and bit and clamped down on an officer’s cheek, then tried to take the officer’s gun.

The suspect, Heaven Gonzales, is charged with assault of an officer, resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s weapon and public intoxication.

Police said they were attempting to take Gonzales into custody from outside a residence on Roanoke Drive just after midnight Tuesday, September 27, where they said she was extremely intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

Officers said she refused to walk to the patrol car, so they had to carry her, but she refused to get in and tried to twist out of their grip.

When they finally got her in the car and were trying to get her seatbelt fastened they say she lunged toward an officer and bit him just below his left eye, and clamped her teeth down on his cheek.

Then, they said she was able to get her left wrist free from the handcuffs, and as the officer tried to put it back on, she reached over and grabbed the butt of his handgun and tried to remove it from the holster.

Officers again secured her in handcuffs and took her to jail.