Woman charged for arson after mobile home fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One woman is jailed and charged with arson after starting a fire in a mobile home Saturday night that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Edward Mawson stated firefighters responded to a call in the 1800 block of Perigo Street about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Once officials responded, Mawson stated they thought a person was inside the mobile home, but when firefighter searched the structure, no one was inside.

The fire caused $12,000 in damage, and Mawson stated they considered the mobile home a total loss.

Officials did not release the name of the woman arrested at this time.

