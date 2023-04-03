WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is now facing manslaughter charges after police said she had been drinking before a head-on collision in July of 2022 that eventually turned fatal.

Allyson Forbins mugshot courtesy Wichita Co. Jail

Allyson Renea Forbins, 58, faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxicated assault with a vehicle. Her bonds have been set, and total $75,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, a head-on collision occurred on July 22, 2022, just before 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Iowa Park Road.

Police said a black Kia Sportage was heading west when she swerved into the eastbound traffic lanes and struck a GMC Terrain head-on.

As a result of the crash, 58-year-old Natalie Brown was pinned inside the vehicle until she could be removed by first responders, who were forced to use the jaws of life.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brown was later transported to United Regional with serious injuries, where she died about two weeks later, on August 4, 2022, as a result of the injuries.

Police said when they questioned Forbins, she told them she couldn’t remember any particulars or what lead to the crash. She told officers at the scene she had been drinking alcohol.. resulting in police obtaining an evidentiary search warrant to draw her blood.

The affidavit said Forbins’ blood alcohol level was 0.26 grams per 100 milliliters, over three times the legal limit.