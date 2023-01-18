WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Dollar General employee charged with her husband of burglarizing the store in 2018 and opening the safe is back in jail in Wichita County, after not showing up in court last October.

Records show Kandy Jan Reynolds, 38, now lives in Oregon and was booked into jail Tuesday.

Arrest records show she was arrested in Chicago in 2019 on several charges including possession of meth and fugitive from justice failure to I.D.

Court records also show that the other suspect, Daxton Henry, 49, did not attend a court hearing in June 2019. His bond was ordered in default and notice was sent to his last known address, the same town his wife was shown to reside in, and it appears a cash bond was posted.

The Family Dollar on Brook was found unlocked, and the alarm was turned off in July 2018.

Surveillance video was viewed and police say a man wearing a white mask can be seen coming out from behind some boxes after closing time and turning off the alarm code. He then opens the front door and a second person in a white mask and carrying a bag comes in.

That person went straight to the safe and uses the combination to open it.

Employees said they recognized the second person as Reynolds by her distinctive walk who had introduced them to her husband, Henry, whom they believed was the other burglar.

They said, as an assistant manager in training, she was the only person besides the manager who had the code to the alarm and combination to the safe. Police say around $5,200 cash and cigarettes were taken.

Henry was arrested in January 2019, the month before records show Reynolds was arrested in

Chicago. The next step in Reynolds’ case will be next month for a hearing on her attorney status.