WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 65-year-old Wichita Falls woman is accused of using her mother’s key to access a kidney clinic and stealing $700 cash and credit card receipts last December.

Cynthia Maldonado is charged with burglary of a building and had a bond set at $10,000.

Police were notified on December 13, 2022, that an alarm went off at the Wichita Falls Kidney Clinic at 1508 10th Street. When police arrived they said the building was secure with no signs of entry and the alarm company could not reach a company representative so the alarm was reset.

The next day an employee reported finding a drawer in a desk open and a bank bag containing $700 in cash and customer credit card receipts missing.

The alarm company provided information that the alarm activation the night before was at 10:47 pm for the rear door and the motion sensor.

About 10 seconds later, a signal was received that the door closed and was not reopened, which would indicate someone had to have a key to that door.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and found surveillance video showing a white Toyota driving in the parking area of the clinic at 10:47 p.m. and employees told police it appeared to be the car of one of the cleaning staff.

Employees said cleaning staff had been in the building the night before between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. as usual, and that another woman had been with them.

Other employees said Cynthia Maldonado had come to the clinic previously to visit her mother who was on the cleaning staff, and had asked to borrow money from employees, and had been there the day before prior to closing.

Police questioned the owner of the Toyota and she said she had fallen asleep around 8:30 pm on December 13 and that Maldonado has access to her key to the clinic.

Police questioned Maldonado and said she confessed to taking her mother’s car keys and key to the clinic when she was asleep. They said she admitted to going into the clinic and taking the money bag.

Jail records show Maldonado has been arrested 23 times since 1992 and arrests include assault, injury to a child or elderly person, larceny, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.