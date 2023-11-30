WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who took the stand in a landmark fentanyl-related murder trial won’t see jail time after pleading guilty to a charge pending against her in connection to that case.

Leigha Ruth Smith, 22, of Wichita Falls, pled guilty to manslaughter on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in the 89th District Court, with Judge Charles Barnard presiding.

Smith’s 10-year prison sentence was probated to 10 years of community supervision for her role in the death of Andres Diaz, who died of an overdose after taking a Percocet pill that contained fentanyl in July 2022.

Leigha Smith testifying during Jimenez’s murder trial (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

As a condition of the plea agreement, Smith will be required to attend a treatment program at a Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility.

After Judge Barnard accepted the plea and sentence, Diaz’s mother gave a tearful impact statement, telling Smith that her whole world changed the day her son died.

Smith became visibly emotional in the courtroom as she listened to Diaz’s mother talk about how much her son loved Smith and how he had said that Smith had changed prior to his death.

Diaz’s mother told Smith that she had hated her for a long time because of what she did, but ultimately told Smith that she hoped Smith would get the help that she needed.

“I hope you find peace,” Diaz’s mother said. “I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

Originally, Smith was charged with murder for giving one of the two laced pills she had purchased earlier that night to Diaz, but that charge was later dismissed after a Wichita County grand jury returned a no-bill.

Jasinto Jimenez in the courtroom during the first day of testimony (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

The man who sold Smith the fentanyl-laced pills, Jasinto Jimenez, was convicted of murder for the death of Diaz and sentenced to 45 years in prison on September 28, 2023, the first such conviction in Texas.

During Jimenez’s trial, Smith testified on behalf of the prosecution and often became emotional while on the stand. According to her testimony, she had no plea deal in place in exchange for her cooperation at the time of Jimenez’s trial.

While on the stand, Smith testified that she and Diaz met their freshman year of high school and that he was “one of the good ones.” She testified the two had been hanging out the night before he died.

Smith testified that she bought the drugs from Jimenez, took one herself, and gave the other to Diaz, who crushed and snorted the pill. She testified he later fell asleep in her car.

According to Smith’s testimony, her later attempts to wake Diaz up were unsuccessful, so she took him to the emergency room, where he was later pronounced dead.

Matt Shelton, Wichita County Assistant District Attorney, said he consulted with Diaz’s family before recommending a sentence and that her cooperation with the police and her testimony during Jimenez’s trial led to the plea agreement.