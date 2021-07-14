Woman charged in wrong-way Jack in the Box drive-through rage incident now has injury to a child charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested three weeks ago in an apparent drive-through rage incident at Jack In The Box has a new arrest on injury to a child and assault charges.

Jamie Lee Mayberry, also known as Jamie Randell, Amanda Mullins and several other names, was arrested Tuesday and bonded out the same day on $25,000 and $2,000 bonds.

WFPD said they went to the 1600 block of Kemp around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday where a witness said Mayberry was fighting with her husband and hit him several times.

Jaime Mayberry Wichita County Jail booking photo

The witness said the couple’s 12-year-old son tried to separate the couple and get his mother to stop hitting his dad.

The witness said Mayberry turned and punched the boy in the nose. The witness said she then separated the two and called the police.

Police say the father had red marks on his face and the son had a bloody nose, but neither one would cooperate with officers.

Mayberry has been charged with public intoxication five times, DWI twice, harassment of a public official three times and evading arrest once.

On June 21 Mayberry was arrested after a bizarre incident at Jack in the Box on Lawrence Road.

She was charged with DWI with children under 15 in the vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

