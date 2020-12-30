Woman charged with assault, resisting and DWI after striking a pole

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman is accused of resisting and hitting an officer after she was allegedly driving drunk and ran into a pole.

Allison Penney is charged with assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and DWI.

On December 27, an officer reported a car accident in the 4000 block of Maplewood in which a vehicle had struck a pole.

The officer said the driver, Penney, told him she was stuck inside and couldn’t get out.

The officer got the door opened and said she was slurring her words and he could smell alcohol on her breath.

Penney was placed in custody and taken to the hospital for evaluation of any injuries and for a blood draw.

After arriving, the officer said she told him she wasn’t going in and after two more orders to get out, officers pulled Penney out and said she resisted and became verbally aggressive to officers.

Once inside, officers said they were removing her handcuffs and she balled up her left fist and swung at an officer and hit in him the chest.

Records show two previous arrests for DWI and one for public intoxication.