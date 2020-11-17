Woman charged with driving SUV into man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma City woman is arrested after Wichita Falls police said she drove an SUV into a man after an argument.

Reneasha Walker was charged with aggravated assault Sunday, November 15, 2020, after police said the victim told them he was at an apartment complex on Professional Drive on Sunday at about 11 a.m. when his “baby mama” pulled into the complex with her sister, Reneasha Walker.

He said he and his “baby mama” were arguing and it began to escalate, and the two women then got into the SUV and Walker drove toward him and accelerated and struck and knocked him down.

Police said the other woman confirmed that Walker accelerated with the intent to strike the victim with the vehicle.