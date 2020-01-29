Woman charged with fraud after using bank info of woman hired to do housework

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with fraud for using bank account information of a woman who had hired her to do housework.

Skyler Houston, 25, is charged with fraudulent use or possession of ID information.

The victim said her bank account had been hacked and unauthorized payments made to U.S. Cellular through Paypal.

Police officers said records show the victim’s account numbers were used to pay for phone bills for Houston.

The victim said she wrote two checks to Houston for house cleaning work about the time of the fraud. She also said she and Houston had words over the work Houston did.

The woman and her husband said they told Houston they would need to pay her next payment with a cashier’s check because of problems in their bank account, and Houston became angry at them for accusing her.

Officers said Houston denied the fraud accusation but could not give an explanation of how the victim’s bank information was applied to her phone account. They said she said she cashed the woman’s checks at one bank and deposited the cash at her own bank and said maybe it was her bank’s error.

She said she was willing to repay the money but not admit guilt.

Police officers also said a woman told them Houston had told her of her financial hardships and having checks bounce about the time of the reported fraud and that she had severed her relationship with Houston because of these type problems.