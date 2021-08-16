Woman charged with hitting man in wheelchair with can of food, then pushing him out

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with injury to a disabled person after police said she assaulted and pushed a man out of his wheelchair.

Angela Black Wichita County Jail booking photo

Angela Black was arrested in the 1700 block of Elizabeth early in the afternoon on August 15, 2021.

The victim told officers he had allowed Black to stay in his house because she had no place to stay.

He said on Sunday she became angry for no apparent reason and hit him in the back of his head twice, then hit him in the head with a can of food.

He said he wheeled himself outside the house to get away and that Black came out and pushed him out of his wheelchair.

He was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated.

When officers questioned Black, she told them the resident had seen her walking down the street a couple of days earlier and asked her if she needed a place to stay, and she accepted.

Then on Sunday, she said the man had asked her to perform sex acts with him, and she got angry and hit him in the back of his head and he fell out of his wheelchair.