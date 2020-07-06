Woman charged with injury to child after two children get pepper-sprayed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Police said a woman who was arguing with her boyfriend gets charges of injury to a child



When a can of pepper spray they were struggling over goes off, exposing two young children to the fumes.



Maribel Garza is charged with two counts of injury to a child by reckless action and also assault family violence for spraying the man.



According to the affidavit, police went to an apartment in the 3600 block of Maplewood where a man told them he and Garza were arguing and Garza got a canister of pepper spray and told him to stay away from her.



He said they then fought over the canister and it discharged. The man said he felt acute pain all over his body when the spray came in direct contact with his skin.



Police said the fumes went throughout the apartment, also causing pain in the eyes, noses and, throats of the 3 and 6-year-old children in the apartment.