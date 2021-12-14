Woman charged with leaving children ages 11 months to 7 home alone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with child abandonment and endangerment after police said she left three children, ages 11 months, 5 years, and 7 years, home alone while she went to take a shower at her mother’s house.

According to records, Rebekah Craighead, 30, was arrested Monday and booked into jail with $15,000 bonds on three counts.

Wichita County Jail

The father of the children told police he left for work around 6 a.m. Monday and Craighead was home with the kids.

He said Craighead called him around 7 a.m. and told him she was at her mother’s house to take a shower. The father then called his father, who lives next door to his son’s house on North Travis, and told him to go over to check on the kids.

Police said the children were left alone for approximately 45 minutes and because of their ages, would not have been able to care for themselves and did not have access to a phone in case of an emergency.

They said Craighead told them she was in a rush when she left and did not notice the children’s father was not home when she left to go take a shower.

Craighead has around 10 previous arrests in Wichita County and has convictions for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and theft over $1,500.