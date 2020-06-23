Woman charged with multiple counts of fraud, forgery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 36-year-old woman is charged with numerous counts of fraud, forgery, and I.D. Theft is sentenced to prison.



Summer Dawn Harris pleaded guilty Tuesday to four charges and received 5 years in prison for two and 10 months in state jail for another two.



Harris has another I.D. Theft case pending, and she has a previous conviction of forgery in 2018.



In January of last year, police said she was arrested after a traffic stop, and officers found a handwritten ledger with names, bank routing numbers, and social security and credit card numbers of more than 10 people.



She was stopped again last August, and police said they found blank checks made on a printer plus blank check paper with a watermark indicator.



Police said the again found personal I.D. Information for several people including debit cards, accounts, and bank routing numbers.



Officers said she said she knew the papers were there, but that she intended to throw them away.