Brittany Rouleau was charged with murder on March 25, 2023 in Clay County. Photo Credit: Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

PETROLIA, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported murder that happened in Petrolia Friday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on March 24, 2023, and requested medical assistance in the 400 block of North Morgan. She said a male subject’s chest was hurting. She also requested medical assistance for herself and said the male subject was unresponsive.

Volunteer Emergency Medics and the Clay County Memorial Hospital Ambulance crews responded and discovered the victim, a white male, inside a residence, suffering from an apparent puncture wound to the chest and was unresponsive Clay County Sheriff Kirk Horton said in the release.

Crews on the scene conducted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. A Clay County Justice of the Peace pronounced the victim deceased and ordered an autopsy, Kirk said.

Brittany Ann Rouleau, 37, was taken into custody and booked into the Clay County Jail at 1:29 a.m. on March 25. She has been charged with Murder, which is a First Degree Felony.

According to the release, the victim’s name has not been released pending his next of kin being notified.

Please stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.