Woman charged with running into ex-boyfriend with SUV

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An argument about jewelry leads to a man being struck by an SUV his ex-girlfriend was driving.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a report of gunshots Friday evening in the 4500 block of Barnett Road.

Wichita County Jail

Officers said they found a man with cuts on his arm and legs and areas where skin had been scraped off. They said there was also swelling along the man’s right hip.

The victim told them he and his ex-girlfriend had been arguing about jewelry and she got in her Chevy Traverse in the parking lot and drove it into him and knocked him down.

According to records, police charged Vannessa Alonzo with aggravated assault and she was released on a $10,000 bond on Saturday.