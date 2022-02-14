WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she put a gun to a neighbor’s head and said she would kill him if he did not admit he was lying.

Yecenia Jaramillo Wichita COunty jail booking photo

Yecenia Jaramillo has been released from jail on a $20,000 bond.

Police say they went to the 1000 block of Wenonah about 7:40 Sunday night on a report of a person with a gun.

The victim told officers he had gone to hang out at a neighbor’s house and got in an argument with another person.

During the argument he said his neighbor’s wife ran into the house and came back out with a pistol and pointed it at him and told him to tell her husband that he was lying.

The victim says he told her he was not lying and then Jaramillo cocked the pistol and put it to the victim’s head, and he stood up and again said he was not lying.

He said Jaramillo yelled that she was going to kill him and the other person on the scene grabbed the gun and fled in a white van.

The victim went home and called 911.

Police say Jaramillo told them she pointed the gun at the neighbor because he was lying, but refused to answer any more questions.