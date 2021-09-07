Woman charged with trying to run over man after he allegedly assaulted her

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with trying to run over her on-again, off-again boyfriend with her SUV, and the boyfriend is also charged with assaulting her in the same confrontation.

Deputies were dispatched Sunday evening to the 600 block of Wellington Lane about an argument and a woman possibly lying unconscious on the ground.

Wichita County Jail booking

When they arrived, they say a woman was in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Tahoe and a man was standing by a riding lawnmower.

She told the deputies the man had taken her cell phone and punched her in the face and head through the driver’s side window. Deputies say she had swelling and a bumb on her forehead.

The man told them that after he took the woman’s phone, she tried to run him over in her SUV, but he got behind the riding mower which she ran into.

Deputies charged Dana Vardeman with aggravated assault with a weapon and Aaron McNeill with assault.

Both have previous arrests for family/dating violence.

McNeill was arrested at the same location in 2019 when the same woman alleged he sexually assaulted and choked her and she said she pulled a knife in self-defense.

The charge was later dismissed. McNeill was charged with making a terroristic threat earlier in 2019 and showing up at the victim’s home with brass knuckles. These charges are apparently still pending.