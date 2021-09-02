Affair ended after woman is charged using other woman’s nude photos

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again love triangle may be over for good after Wichita Falls police said a wife, posing as her husband, uses intimate photos of her rival to try to scare the girlfriend away from the husband.

Leslie Newton was charged with a warrant alleging publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material without the depicted person’s permission.

This tangled web of love and jealousy began in October 2018 when the victim of the photo threat said she and the woman’s husband began dating.

She said the relationship continued on and off for the next two years and included two miscarriages of the man’s babies.

She said after she learned her boyfriend was married she broke off the relationship, but not before she had allowed him to take full nude photos of herself.

The victim said after she got pregnant the second time the man got back with his wife and moved to Oregon.

Then she said she began getting messages and photos through Snapchat she thought came from him until she got a call from him to let her know it was his wife using his phone and posing as himself.

The victim also said the man’s mother told her she had also received some of the nude photos and that she thought they came from her son.

Police said the victim provided Facebook conversations in which Newton tells her to stop talking to her husband and telling people he got her pregnant, and if she didn’t, she would blast the photos all over social media. She also accused her of faking pregnancy tests.

Police said Newton sent another photo with the message “Maybe I should share these…Am I feeling petty today?”

Police obtained a search warrant of Newton’s Facebook account and said evidence supports the charge of sharing or threatening to share intimate visual material without the depicted person’s permission