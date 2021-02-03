Woman convicted in waterpark passes scheme faces revocation of her probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was convicted in connection to a scheme in which waterpark passes were purchased with credit card numbers obtained by call center employees, then resold online, is charged with violating her probation.

Prosecutors said Jai Wherry was allowing a man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child to live at her home with her children.

They said the man is a convicted felon which violates her requirement to avoid persons of a harmful character.

Wherry and another employee of a Wichita Falls call center were convicted in the scheme which involved using customers’ card numbers to purchase passes to Castaway Cove Waterpark on line.

They would then have relatives or friends pick up the tickets, and they would sell them on online trading posts at lower prices than they cost originally.

In addition to living with the convicted felon, prosecutors said Wherry also used drugs and has not completed her community service hours.