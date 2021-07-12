Woman dead after in-home elevator fell on top of her

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County woman was killed in an accident Monday night after an in-home elevator fell on top of her.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says investigators are still on scene at the home located in the 4600 block of Home Road, between 369 and Huntington Lane. Duke said the elevator fell from the second floor onto her on the first floor where she was trapped under it for an undetermined amount of time.

A family member found her underneath the heavy elevator and then got help from a neighbor who used a floor jack to help get her out.

Duke said paramedics and first responders from the Iowa Park Fire Department attempted life-saving efforts but was later pronounced dead.