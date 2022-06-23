WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian accident overnight on Southwest Parkway.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, it happened at 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Hughes said WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Fairway Boulevard in reference to a vehicle-pedestrian accident with an injury.

Hughes said according to investigators, a 2012 Nissan Titan was traveling eastbound in the center lane of the 4600 block of Southwest Parkway.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing the intersection from Fairway, walking southbound, and walked into the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway.

Investigators said evasive action was taken by both parties, but the truck ended up striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, later identified as Amy Jeanette Pool, 45, of Wichita Falls, was transported to the hospital for her injuries, where she later died.

Hughes said no other information is available to release at this time.