WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after a deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said she sped away when he told her he was going to search her pickup.

According to the WCSO deputy, he was on patrol on Southwest Parkway when he saw a black pickup weaving in the lane.

The deputy said he pulled the truck over at Southwest Parkway and Professional Drive and said he immediately detected the odor of marijuana when he approached the truck.

The deputy said he asked the driver, Bailey Rich, 37, if there was anything illegal in the truck and she told him no. He said he told her he had probable cause to search the truck and she put the truck back in gear and sped off south on Professional at a high rate of speed.

The deputy gave pursuit and said Rich turned off the truck’s head and tail lights and drove through traffic signs and parking lots trying to evade.

According to the deputy, Rich finally stopped at Neta Lane and Greenbriar Road and was taken into custody.

Rich was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, December 28, 2023, and was released the same day after posting her $5,000 bond.