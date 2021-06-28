Woman evades Clay County deputies, Sheriff’s office asks public to stay vigilant

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay vigilant after a Lawton woman evaded arrest.

In a Facebook post, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office asked people to use caution near the Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, deputies pulled over Monique Nicole Hanna Jackson for unknown reasons. Lyde said Jackson then took off, wrecked the vehicle and ran on foot.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found her license, a gun, and four pounds of marijuana.

Jackson was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange shorts.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texomashomepage as we gather more information.