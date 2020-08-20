Woman faces multiple charges after allegedly interfering with ongoing pursuit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with driving her car into a police chase in progress to impede officers who were in pursuit of a suspect wanted after a possible shots fired incident.

Britanie Kirkwood-Howell, 31, faces multiple charges in connection with that chase which resulted in the arrest of Quenton Howell.

Police were pursuing Howell after seeing a possible muzzle flash and hearing a loud bang on East Fifth Street on Saturday, August 15.

During the pursuit which covered about 20 blocks, police said a red Ford Expedition got involved, swerving in front of pursuing officers multiple times.

An officer attempted to pull in front of Kirkwood-Howell but was unsuccessful and said she continued to block him.

The pursuing officer said Howell made a sudden u-turn, then Kirkwood-Howell pulled her vehicle across the road, almost running into the officer.

According to authorities, the officer radioed for additional officers to stop.

Once officers brought Kirkwood-Howell to a stop, she attempted to flee on foot, and after a short chase Kirkwood-Howell was caught.

Officers said Kirkwood-Howell resisted by pulling away and slipping out of one of the handcuffs and putting her arm under her body.

After officers got Kirkwood-Howell cuffed again, they said she went limp so they had to carry her to the police car.

Kirkwood-Howell kicked one officer in the chest and kicked out a window from a police car.

Police said they did not immediately know the relationship of the two suspects.

