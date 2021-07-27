Woman faces multiple charges after witnesses report reckless driving with child in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with driving drunk with an unrestrained child passenger under 8 years old, and three other related charges, after police get calls from witnesses about a woman swerving across lanes and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a truck on Iowa Park Road late Sunday morning.

Police said 38-year-old Elizabeth Davidson was located in the parking lot of Dollar Tree at 2700 Iowa Park Road in the car with the motor running, and the child exited the car as they pulled up.

When they had Davidson get out, they say her speech was slurred and she was swaying and leaning against the car.

After conducting a series of field sobriety tests, the officer said she exhibited around 10 clues for intoxication. They also said they found a syringe with blood inside in a white bag behind the passenger seat, where the child had been.

Officers transported the suspect to the hospital for a blood draw and say while waiting for the draw, she kept getting up from the chair and after being told several times to stay seated, she got up quickly and headed for the door.

An officer said she was able to bring her handcuffed hands forward to open the door and get into the hallway and he ran after her.

He said she grabbed the door handle again and resisted being pulled back into the room, saying she did not want to go back to prison.

The officer got her back in the chair but said she continued trying to get back up. Officers also obtained an order requiring an alcohol detecting lock device on any car she drives if she posts bond.