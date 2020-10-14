Woman facing charges after assaulting son, threating him with knife for spanking dog

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers charged a Wichita Falls woman with assaulting her son and threatening him with a knife.

Amanda Peters, 36, was booked on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for aggravated assault, family violence.

Police officers said the son told them he was in the living room spanking the dog when his mother came running at him with her fist clinched and arm back as if she was going to hit him.

He said he grabbed her and took her to the floor and that she grabbed his shirt trying to pull him down, and scratched his neck and shoulder.

He said she then got up and went to the kitchen and came back with a steak knife and pointed it at him

Police officers said a witness in the house confirmed the son’s version.